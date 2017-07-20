Why 20 could be plenty on over 300 city centre streets in Sheffield

By the end of this year, if a council plan is realised, motorists will be expected to abide by a 20mph speed limit on more than 300 roads covering a vast swathe of Sheffield city centre.

Nearly every street in the middle of Sheffield within the boundary of the ring road, apart from a few major routes, is set to come under a new zone drawn up by highways bosses in a bid to cut accidents and increase safety.

The concept isn’t new - the council has been rolling out 20mph speed limits in residential areas for several years. But the latest consultation represents an even bigger push to reduce the number of dangerous collisions, and encourage people to leave their cars at home and use other modes of travel - cycling, walking and public transport.

Highways chiefs say there is an equally pressing need for the measure as the amount of people living in the city centre rises and important developments pick up pace, in particular the new retail quarter.

It comes after the launch of another consultation on engine idling fines to improve air quality, and also complements the aim of schemes meant to create a more attractive environment for bicyclists and pedestrians, such as Grey to Green, which has spruced up West Bar, and the £5.6 million Knowledge Gateway from Fitzalan Square to Brown Street.

Simon Geller, of the 20’s Plenty for Sheffield group, said changing the behaviour of motorists was key.

“You can either screech from one set of traffic lights to the next or have a slower, calmer style of driving.”

The zones reduced the severity of collisions that do occur, Simon added.

“You have to take the long view. Over time people recognise the benefits. Average speeds do dip.”

The council hopes the new restriction will be in place by the end of this year.

Coun Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said: “We know 20mph zones produce fewer speeding cars. We want to have a really vibrant city centre. If you look around it’s clear just how much is going on and how much growth there is. We want to capture it, and harness it, and use it in a really positive way.

“Those who don’t live in it think of the city centre as somewhere to go to enjoy themselves or shop. But it’s actually home to thousands of people as well.”

Several bad crashes had given the project fresh urgency, he explained.

“Most of the sad collisions and accidents in the city centre have involved speeding vehicles. It’s made us even more keen to look into it and consider the scope of the scheme.”

More than 80 streets extending from Greystones to Whirlow already have a 20mph limit, as well as roads in Darnall, Gleadless Valley, Heeley and Stannington. Firth Park and Woodhouse are being considered too.

“We thought it was best to concentrate on the estates where the traffic speed is higher, to lower the number of collisions and help keep people safe,” said Coun Scott.

The local Green Party, which supports the initiative, said the city centre had the worst road safety record in Sheffield, claiming it had been ‘left behind’ in favour of residential areas.

“As well as road safety, slower vehicle speeds mean less air pollution and noise, which is very important in built-up residential areas like the city centre,” said City ward councillor Rob Murphy.

The project will involve putting up signs at the zone’s entrances and on lamp-posts, rather than installing speed bumps, as cuts to funding mean such measures are no longer affordable.

However, Coun Scott said: “Speed bumps have the most impact on roads where speeds can reach 35mph, and we don’t think there are many of those in the city centre.”

Simon said it was vital to ‘win people’s hearts and minds - getting them to recognise this is a good thing for everybody’. “The schemes that used to be put in, with bumps, haven’t been very popular. They tend to annoy motorists.”

Campaigners has been speaking to police about how zones in Sheffield are enforced. “They have been ambivalent about whether they can enforce the 20mph limit, but we think they can,” said Simon.

“With repeat offenders, they tend to want to do something about it. We know there have been cases where communities have been given speed guns to measure the speed of vehicles.”

He believed the key effect of zones was that the ‘average speed of traffic comes down’.

“If you’re behind somebody else doing 20mph it’s really difficult to get past them. It brings the speed of all traffic down. Hopefully it discourages people from behaving irresponsibly, giving people a real choice as to how they travel around the city.”

Fellow group member Ian Loasby welcomed the consultation, saying it was ‘long overdue’.

He expressed some concern about 30mph sections that would remain - Eyre Street, Moore Street and Broad Lane among them - but continued: “We are pleased to see the majority of the centre, both retail and residential, will now be a 20mph zone.

“This, of course, brings us in line with other major city centres such as Edinburgh and Birmingham.”

n Comments can be sent to 20mphAreas@sheffield.gov.uk via email by a deadline of August 11.

Health watchdog backs zones

Speed limits of 20mph have the backing of a health watchdog - which says driving more slowly in urban areas leads to better air quality.

Guidance published in June by NICE - the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence - said 20mph zones helped to ‘avoid unnecessary acceleration and deceleration’.

The body, which reviews evidence on policies on regulates the use of medicines, advises local authorities to set limits ‘without physical measures’ in places where average speeds are already low, below around 24mph.

“Where physical speed reduction measures are used to reduce road danger and injuries, consider using them to encourage drivers to maintain a reduced, steady pace along the whole stretch of road, rather than road humps that may increase acceleration and braking-related emissions,” NICE also recommended.