Postcards flooding in from across the world for cancer-stricken South Yorkshire toddler

For most of her life Jessie Stocks has only known the four grey walls and machines that surround her hospital bed.

But the brave two-year-old, who is battling leukaemia, can now go on a trip around the world - in the form of postcards.

Macy with the postcards.

The toddler's mum Mel launched a special appeal for holidaymakers and ex-pats from across the globe to send in snapshots of their trips to exotic lands to bring a bit of the wider world into Jessie's room.

And thanks to a huge outpouring of support from people across several continents, her room at Sheffield Children's Hospital is now decorated with hundreds of colourful postcards of beaches and landmarks, along with a world map showing where they have come from.

They have flooded in from places as far away as the US, New Zealand and Australia. They have so far received around 500 individual postcards and also been sent a rucksack containing around 2000 postcards from a woman who had collected them throughout her life. The appeal was shared on Facebook more than 5000 times within days of being posted last week.

Mel, aged 37, of Dodworth in Barnsley, said the family had spent a "lovely weekend" decorating Jessie's room with the postcards and added: "Thank you all once again for your postcards.

"You are all amazing, not to mention all the lovely messages of support and love from all over the world. I never in my wildest dreams expected it to go this far."

She added: "All my Jessie really knows are these four walls after spending 17 months in hospital and she is only two-years-old. Please lets show her there is a big wide world out there waiting for her to go see and explore with her big sister, mum and dad."

In addition to the postcard appeal, a fundraising page has been set up to help them make improvements to their home. The family said the home they recently moved into is in an unfit state.

Jessie and her seven-year old sister Macy’s rooms need re-carpeting and decorating. Dad Sam had started the work, but everything was placed on hold when Jessie was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Mel said: "I hardly get to see Sam and Macy. Sam rushes here after work, then home, and by then it’s almost Macy’s bedtime."

An appeal to raise £2000 has so far reached nearly £400. To donate visit

https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/prideof-theisle/stocksfamily

Send postcards to:- Jessie and Macy Stocks c/o Sheffield Childrens Hospital, Ward M3, Western Bank, Sheffield, S10 2TH.

Staff helping to put the postcards up.