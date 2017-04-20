Pressing ahead with old Sheffield hotel’s demolition

Much of Broomhill’s derelict former Hallam Tower Hotel is finally set to be demolished under new plans lodged following a 19-year-old student’s death at the site.

Proposals to partially demolish the tower block and convert it to create more than 130 apartments and townhouses were approved in 2009 - but there has since been little progress at the site.

Now the Blenheim Group, which bought the old hotel and its land in 2015, has submitted a new application through its agents Axis Architecture, seeking to vary the conditions agreed eight years ago.

The company wants to knock down the majority of the existing tower, leaving only the bottom two levels standing.

New designs indicate taller storeys, linked to the idea of rebuilding and extending the tower. Two new four-storey blocks would also be added, to create 122 apartments.

Eleven three-storey townhouses are planned, too, with private gardens and parking.

The plans were submitted after Thomas Rhodes, a geography student at Sheffield University, fell to his death within the tower.

Following the tragedy on March 26, Blenheim urged people to stay away from the old hotel for their own safety.

The 11-storey building has become a popular venue for urban explorers - a pastime that involves people entering abandoned sites and landmarks, often posting videos and pictures of their visits online.

Blenheim said there had been trespassers on an almost daily basis, despite efforts to secure the property.

Backing the new plans in a representation to the council, resident Glen Morton, who lives on Fulwood Road, said: “We have suffered many years of antisocial behaviour as a result of this building being derelict for so long.

“I very much support the proposal to demolish most of this tower block and for it to happen as soon as possible.”

Another neighbour, Benjamin Giles of Manchester Road, said he had concerns about the new properties’ design, but added: “I agree the site desperately needs redeveloping.

“It’s a dangerous, derelict site, on which a young person died only weeks ago.”

The 1960s hotel - once considered one of Sheffield’s most luxurious places to stay - closed for good in 2004.