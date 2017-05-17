Pride in our NHS: Sheffield hospital team retain prestigious award for 19th year running

Hard-working Sheffield hospital staff treating people with leg and feet problems have retained a prestigious award for the 19th year running.

The Sheffield Podiatry Services’ has once again been awarded the Customer Service Excellence Standard by the Government - only a select few in Sheffield.

The team provide a range of treatment for people with foot problems at NHS centres and clinics throughout Sheffield.

This includes acute foot conditions, nail surgery and regular clinics for patients with diabetes and rheumatology who are more susceptible to foot damage and pain.

During a two-day annual assessment, the team were praised for providing 'excellent patient care' and their 'continual commitment to putting patients at the heart of their services'. Feedback from patients was also said to be extremely positive.

Dr Lisa Farndon, who leads on customer care for the service, said: “We are really proud to hold this prestigious customer service quality standard and it demonstrates what a dedicated team we have working in Sheffield Podiatry Services.

"This year the service was fully compliant with all elements of the standard, and was given two compliance plus elements which means we are doing even more than this stringent Standard requires us to deliver efficient, effective, excellent, equitable and empowering services for patients with foot problems.

“The assessor was really impressed with everyone and with our consistently high patient satisfaction scores, Friends and Family test results and with the comments and compliments that we regularly receive from patients. The assessor also spoke to many patients all of whom said they were happy with the service that they receive.”