Prince’s Trust recruits graduate in South Yorkshire

Twenty-five young people from across South Yorkshire have successfully completed the Prince’s Trust Team programme in partnership with South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

The young people started their journey 12 weeks ago, ending in a graduation ceremony in front of their family and friends at Rotherham Town Hall and Barnsley Town Hall this week.

Over the last 12 weeks, the young people have taken part in a range of different activities to build their confidence, gain new skills, improve team-working skills, and most of all have fun.

Over the two separate programmes, in Rotherham and Barnsley, they have been on a residential to Edale, taking part in walking, weaselling, bouldering, kayaking, abseiling and gorge scrambling.

They’ve visited Catterick Garrison after being invited by the Commanding Officer of the 2nd Battalion in the Yorkshire Regiment, where they were treated to a display by the Drums Platoon.

They’ve taken part in a community project, cleaning up Swinton shopping centre in Rotherham and improving the ‘Hard and Fast’ boxing club in Cudworth. They have also visited the South Yorkshire Police Public Order unit, where they have seen how the riot police use the equipment.

As well as all this, they have had help job hunting and writing their CV.

Ranging in age from 16 to 24-years-old, the young people have overcome personal barriers to complete the course in the hope that it will lead to further education or employment.

If you’re interested in taking part in a Princes Trust programme in the future please e-mail princestrust@syfire.gov.uk We have some new courses starting in January.