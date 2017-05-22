Professor Lord Winston will officially open UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park campus

Leading scientist Professor Lord Winston will officially open the new £10 million UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park campus tomorrow.

Lord Winston will meet students, staff, governors and employers, tour the health sciences suite, and computing and science labs, and unveil a commemorative plaque at the UTC campus on Old Hall Road, Attercliffe Common.

Principal Sarah Clark said: "We are thrilled that Lord Winston will launch our fantastic facility where young people develop the knowledge and skills for computing, health sciences and sport science careers.

“Our students and staff are very excited about this. It will also be great to celebrate this milestone with our sponsors, employers and the others organisation that have played their part in making the UTC a success in Sheffield City Region.”

The £10 million facility specialises in computing, health sciences and sport science and opened to 14 to 19-year-olds in September 2016.

There are 129 students based at UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, which is sponsored by The Sheffield College, Sheffield Hallam University and Sheffield Chamber of Commerce. Recruitment is phased over three years.

UTCs specialise in the technical skills needed by employers, are fitted with the latest industry standard equipment and have capacity for up to 600 students. Students complete technical qualifications, as well as GCSEs and A Levels, which equip them with the skills to progress onto apprenticeships, employment or university.

Sheffield is the only city outside of London to currently have two UTCs. Together, they are known as UTC Sheffield and offer five technical specialisms across two campuses.

The city’s first one, UTC Sheffield City Centre campus, on Matilda Street, specialises in advanced engineering and manufacturing, and creative and digital and opened in September 2013.

Off-road bikers blamed for damaging Sheffield woodland

Sheffield police team called out to reports of 'screaming from home' at midnight

Man found with knife during police chase over stolen moped in Sheffield

'My little boy has been given a death sentence' - Sheffield parents to battle drug funding cut to help son with ultra-rare disease

Landlord flees burning South Yorkshire WM

Police seek witnesses to South Yorkshire crash

South Yorkshire men jailed for nine years for horror death crash

ALERT: Criminal gang targeting householders' boilers in Sheffield suburb

Suspected drug dealers arrested in Sheffield city centre police operation

Huge pile of tyres goes up in flames in South Yorkshire field