Prolific burglar who broke into Sheffield doctors' surgery is spared jail

A prolific burglar who broke into a Sheffield doctors' surgery in the dead of night has been spared jail.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how at around 10pm on the evening of February 21 this year, the assistant manager at the Crookes Medical Centre locked up the building and left the premises.

In the early hours of the following morning, Jamie Jeffers, of Noehill Place, Manor smashed the window and door to the entrance of the building in School Road, Walkley and entered the premises.

Prosecuting, Neil Coxon, said: "At around 1am the alarm was activated.

"The police were called out to the building. On arrival, they discovered that a window pane and the main door had been smashed to a value estimated to be around £200.

"CCTV from the building showed the defendant breaking into the building, and he was identified by an officer who recognised him.

"He was arrested on March 24, and for the most part exercised his right to make no comment but denied the suggestion it was him on the CCTV.

"He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity."

The court was told how Jeffers, aged 37, had 22 convictions from 34 offences - a large proportion of which were for burglary.

Defending, Vanessa Saxton, said: "This offence was at the lower level of what this court will have seen.

"He smashed a window and a door, gaining access and causing the alarm to go off.

"He left immediately."

Ms Saxton continued by telling the court that Jeffers had been sentenced to several periods of imprisonment, and that she shared the view of the probation service that should he be given support to overcome the 'difficulties' he faced on the outside that would have a greater chance of turning his life around.

Recorder Davies sentenced Jeffers to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years and gave him an eight week curfew which prevents him from leaving the house between 8pm and 7am.

Jeffers was also ordered to complete a 30 day rehabilitation programme and 200 hours of unpaid work.