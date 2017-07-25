'Prolific offender' jailed for string of theft, shoplifting and motoring offences

A Sheffield man has been jailed for a string of offences including theft, shoplifting and motoring offences.

Crook Christopher Parramore, aged 33, of Hesley Road, Shiregreen, was jailed for just shy of four years after admitting nine charges at Sheffield Crown Court.

The offences included failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving whilst being disqualified, driving with no insurance, attempted burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, two counts of shop lifting and making off without payment.

Parramore was identified by police after trying to break into Dunelm Mill on Kilner Way, Wadsley Bridge by reversing a car into the shop's doors.

No one was hurt during in the incident but extensive damage was caused to the doors of the store.

The remaining charges relate to further instances throughout June in which Parramore broke into a car on George Street, in Sheffield city centre and made off with a quantity of electric tools, stole food items from McColls Store, Margetson Crescent, Shiregreen and stole electrical items from Halfords on Kilner, Wadsley Bridge.

Acting police sergeant Ryan Griffiths, who oversaw the investigation, said: “Parramore is a prolific offender who gave no thought to the victims or the wider impact his actions would have.

“He has however now rightly been brought to justice and I hope this sends out a clear message that we take robust action against offenders who are breaking the law.

“We are committed to keeping South Yorkshire safe and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns or would like to report anything to police, to please speak to a local officer in your area or call 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Parramore was arrested on Friday June 30. He was later charged with all of the offences.