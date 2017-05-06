Protesters target Doncaster bar over 'bleach thrown over homeless' claim

Protesters have targeted a Doncaster town centre bar today, over claims the owner threw a bucket of hot water and bleach over a group of homeless people begging outside his pub.

Photos have been shared on Facebook claiming to show a group of homeless people being drenched outside the Rock A Hula Tiki Bar in Lazarus Court last weekend.

And today, angry residents have protested outside the night spot in a bid to show the 'vile, sub-human behaviour' organisers say was demonstrated by staff will not be tolerated.

The protest is planned to continue throughout the evening.

Members of the Fightback Doncaster group organised the protest, which is understood to have attracted around a dozen people so far.

A spokesman for the group said on social media: "The owners of this establishment have been ordering their staff to assualt the homeless of Doncaster by throwing water (possibly containing bleach) all over a homeless man and all of his belongings.

"This is vile, sub human behaviour and it cannot be tolerated.

"The owner does not even deny his crime, he disgraceful​y tries to justify it instead.

"With this mind set the only thing he will understand is a drop in profits so we invite all who are outages by this as we are to stand against this inhumanity.

"Scum like this only understand profits, so let's make them understand that Doncaster stands united in its disgust."

Earlier this week, David McIvor hit back against the accusations and defended his actions, denying throwing bleach over the man.

He said: "We are sick of the homeless problem but they are not proper homeless people.

"When I threw the water away, I was a good ten feet away from them. Water did go towards where they were but I asked them to move first.

"But before we knew it, there was loads of lies being spread about it."

The incident is understood to have happened late on Saturday night and one woman who witnessed the altercation, said: "We was sat in the fast food shop across from the bar.

"We saw the owner come out the pub and chuck red hot water and what smelt like cleaning substance or some type over three homeless people.

"Apparently he was washing away vomit on the floor. We went on to witness the same man do it twice more."

News of the incident has spread nationally, with publications including The Daily Mail reporting on the accusations.