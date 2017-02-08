Public meeting planned for new £25m school in Sheffield

A public meeting has been organised into plans for a new £25m school in Sheffield.

Carter Knowle and Millhouses Community Group wants to hear the views of local residents about the Bannerdale School, a three storey secondary school and sixth form for 1,200 pupils off Carterknowle Road.

The group has organised the meeting to allow residents to ask questions and air their concerns and views about the proposals, after which the group will decide on its formal position and submit a response to the planning application.

The meeting is at St Oswalds Church, on Bannerdale Road, on Thursday, February 9 from 6.30pm-8.30pm.

The school is one of two the council is building to cope with an increasing demand for places in the city. About 5,500 children need Year 7 places each school year, but this is projected to rise to more than 6,100 by 2021.

A second school a through school for ages three to 18, planned for the site of an old housing estate in Pitsmoor, incorporating the old Pye Bank School building.

