Public warned not to approach missing former Sheffield man receiving treatment for 'psychotic disorder'

Concern is growing for the welfare of a former Sheffield man who is receiving treatment for a 'psychotic disorder' and has gone missing.

Ghodratollah Barani, aged 31, previously lived in the city but recently moved to the south. He was last seen at his care home in South Park Hill Road in Croydon on Thursday, May 11, at about 6pm.

Police are warning members of the public who see Ghodratollah to not approach him and instead call 999 immediately.

A spokesperson for Croydon Police said: "He has been a resident at the care home since November 2015, receiving treatment for a psychotic disorder. He has not been seen or heard from since and this is out of character. Police are extremely concerned for his welfare.

"Ghodratollah requires regular medication and he has not taken this with him. Without this medication. Ghodratollah's mental health is expected to deteriorate and there are concerns that he could act in a violent manner.

"Ghodratollah is from Afghanistan and is described as 5ft6ins tall, with a medium build and a broad face. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green hooded top. He is known to frequent the Croydon, Bromley and central London areas - he has also previously lived in Sheffield."