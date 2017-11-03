'Pull the trigger' - Doncaster hero's amazing act of bravery to foil armed raid

A have-a-go-hero has told how he dared a gunman to shoot him before wrestling him out of a shop during an armed raid.

Daniel Brassett walked into the Majeed Bros store in Adwick Road, Mexborough, to buy a lighter - but instead found himself staring down the barrel of a gun.

Majeed Bros in Adwick Road, Mexborough. Picture: Google

The masked gunman was holding up the store but in an amazing act of courage Daniel grabbed him in a bear hug to get him away from the shopkeeper.

The raider pointed the firearm at him but undeterred the good samaritan dared the robber to shoot him.

The gunman then fled the scene empty handed.

Daniel, aged 29, of Mexborough, said: "I grabbed him and said 'pull the trigger'. I knew he wouldn't have the backbone to do it.

"He ran out of the shop quicker than Usain Bolt. He was like lightening."

The drama unfolded at the store in August last year but Daniel was honoured for his quick-thinking action at the Police Bravery Awards in London on Tuesday, October 31.

This latest gong is added to his previous Chief Constables Commendation for his brave actions.

Looking back on the incident, Daniel said he was going through a tough time in a period of depression when he dared the raider to shoot.

But added he is doing much better now and is coping with the condition.

He said: "I was in a bad place and I didn't really think at all, I just acted.

"It was instinctive."

Stephen Watson, chief constable of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This was an outstanding example of bravery in the face of extreme violence and an offender armed with a gun.

"This man chose to run towards danger when others may have run away. Despite the obvious risks from a firearm and the danger of being assaulted, he showed incredible courage, tenacity and public spirit in preventing injury to the shopkeeper and in foiling a nasty robbery."

Detectives are still trying to identify the armed robber.