Pupil at Doncaster secondary school investigated for ball bearings incident

A spokesman at a Doncaster secondary school has confirmed a pupil has been investigated for an incident involving ball bearings - but has categorically denied rumours of children at the school being shot with a BB gun.

The incident took place at McAuley Catholic High School yesterday.

The spokesman said: "A pupil was investigated for foolish behaviour with ball bearings, but there was no gun."

This comes after members of the public contacted the Free Press with reports of pupils at the school being shot with a BB gun.

Further information on the incident, or the pupil investigated has not been provided, but the spokesman said a gun was not used and no-one was injured.

The spokesman said no further action was being taken against the pupil involved, and confirmed that parents were not informed of the 'minor' incident because it was not serious enough to warrant that kind of response from the school.