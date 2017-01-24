QUIZ: As top tribute act announces return to Sheffield, as well as sender, we ask how well do YOU know Elvis Presley?

Friday is now or never to secure VIP tickets for Shawn Klush's Elvis World Tour star-spangled show celebrating King of Rock n Roll.

Announcement of world's most successful Elvis The Pelvis impersonator, accompanied by the legend's backing band The Sweet Inspirations, again gracing the city's Arena stage - soundtracked by behind the scenes flashback to venue's recent storming concert - prompts ultimate quiz for those who know their Can't Help Falling In Love from their Love Me Tender from their Burning Love.

Tickets priced £31.92 go on sale from 9am on January 27 at venue box office, 0114 2565656 and www.sheffieldarena.co.uk with limited number of £56 meet n greet packages available for man who exploded onto UK scene when six million fans tuned in to see him crowned The World's Greatest Elvis live on BBC1 before also becoming inaugural Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion' in The King's Memphis Tennessee homeland.