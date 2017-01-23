QUIZ: Can you be perfectly Frank when it comes to Sheffield-bound boxing legend Bruno's beloved sport?

Retired ring king Frank Bruno brings his hard-hitting one man show to Sheffield this week.
We celebrate everyone's favourite fighter's Friday Leadmill appearance - here illustrated by top ten knockouts at the hands of former WBC and European heavyweight people's champ, who similarly floored an adoring public with such classic canvas quotes as "well, that's cricket 'Arry, these things happen in boxing" - with timely quiz that packs real punch the 6ft 3in powerhouse would have been proud of in heyday when he sparred in memorable bouts against likes of Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson.