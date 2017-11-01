Quiz Sheffield Council chiefs at next Star Cabinet event

Readers of The Star are getting the chance to quiz Sheffield Council’s top politicians about the issues that matter to them.

The newspaper is holding its second Star Cabinet event at the city’s Winter Garden on Wednesday, November 15, from 6.30pm until 7.45pm in partnership with Sheffield City Council and members of the public are invited to come along.

Sheffield residents who are passionate about their communities and want to make them better are sought to ask city decision makers a question about their area of responsibility.

Topics for discussion could be anything from social care for the elderly, dog fouling or fly-tipping to the council’s tree felling programme.

There are nine cabinet members at Sheffield Council. Questions will be taken relating to each of their areas of expertise and if there’s time questions will be taken from those watching The Star’s live feed on Facebook.

Sheffield Council’s chief executive John Mothersole and council leader Julie Dore will also be attending the event, the second of its kind.

To take part, please email questions to polly.rippon@jpress.co.uk or write to Polly Rippon, Night Editor, Editorial Department, Third Floor, York Street, Sheffield, S1 1PU by 5pm on Friday, November 10.