RAF veteran becomes manager of South Yorkshire care home

A former Royal Air Force logistics controller has taken over management of a Barnsley care home.

Julia Chambers is the new home manager at Deangate Care Home, on Towngate, Mapplewell.

Following a ten-year career in the RAF, Julia switched to social care, joining a Rotherham care home as a care assistant.

She began her nursing studies at the same time, at the University of Sheffield, and upon qualification has spent the last 14 years caring for the elderly.

Julia has risen from care assistant to Registered General Nurse (RGN) and then into management as a deputy manager and finally home manager at Deangate.

She said: “Upon leaving school, I worked for the RAF as a logistics controller. After having my son, I moved to Barnsley, where I applied to do my nurse training and began working with the elderly.

“I truly believe the key to caring for elderly people is making sure they receive personalised support from a team of highly trained and dedicated staff that cares for them on a day-to-day basis.

“Everyone at Deangate Care Home is committed to treating each of our residents as individuals, taking the time to get to know them and developing a personalised plan, catered to their specific needs.”