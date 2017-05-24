Rail strike that would have affected South Yorkshire services called off after terror attack

A rail union has called off a planned strike on some train services in South Yorkshire because of the terror attack in Manchester.

Rail, Maritime and Transport Union members had planned a 24-hour walkout on Southern, Merseyrail and Northern (Arriva Rail North) on May 30.

The year-long dispute is over staffing and plans to introduce new driver-operated-only trains.

But general secretary Mick Cash said they have cancelled the industrial action.

He added: “In light of the horrific bombing in Manchester and the heightened safety and security alerts on the transport service, the RMT executive has taken the decision to suspend the 24-hour strike scheduled for May 30 on Southern, Arriva Rail North and Merseyrail.

“Our thoughts and solidarity are with the people of Manchester.”

The company say services will now run as scheduled on this date.