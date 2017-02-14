Red letter day for Sheffield Green Day fans

Green Day fans are counting down to red letter day at the end of the week when tickets sale starts for what promises to be sell-out South Yorkshire show.

Friday sees tickets become available for newly-announced July 3 Sheffield Arena show, soundtracked here by American Idiot hit past live performance at the venue and celebrated by ultimate band quiz.

The iconic chart-toppers bring Revolution Radio Tour to the city, supported by fellow American punk rockers Rancid.

Green Day has sold over 75 million records worldwide with trio of UK number one albums including 2004's rock opera American Idiot, 21st Century Breakdown in 2009 and last year's Revolution Radio. Top tracks include top ten singles Basket Case, American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends and The Saints Are Coming.

Celebrating more than three decades as a band, formed in '86 by lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong and bassist Mike Dirnt, they have for much of their career been a trio with drummer Tré Cool.

From debut Dookie LP to today's rock n roll hero status after (deep breath!) dozen studio albums, two live LPs, four compilation albums, one soundtrack LP, four video albums, ten EPs, four box sets, 42 singles, ten promotional singles and 39 music videos, the group has garnered five Grammy Awards before being inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, their first year of eligibility.

Tickets, on sale from 9am on Friday (February 17), are priced £72.80, £61.60 and £44.24 via www.sheffieldarena.co.uk, 0114 2565656 or at Broughton Lane box office.