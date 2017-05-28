REGIONAL NEWS: Man dies on way to Big Weekend

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man who died after being taken ill on a bus travelling to the Radio One Big Weekend near Hull.

The man died at Hull Royal Infirmary after being taken ill on a bus travelling from Hull’s Paragon Interchange to Burton Constable Hall for the two-day festival yesterday.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "We are continuing our investigation into the circumstances of his death today but they are not believed to be suspicious.

"A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation remains in police custody.

The identity of the man is not yet known.