Remembering ‘fun-loving’ Sheffield mum

The funeral will be held next week for a Sheffield mum-of-two, whose death aged 35 led to a string of tributes to the ‘fun-loving’ spirit who could ‘light up any room.’

Kate Dunn, who lived in Hillsborough with husband Gavin and their children Seb, aged three, and 19-month-old Kieran, died in her mother’s arms after a long battle with cancer.

Her Facebook page received 83,000 visits in just two days as people flocked to express their grief and share stories about the woman her family say would have ‘loved being the centre of attention.’

The funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Forbes Road, Hillsborough, on Tuesday, February 7.

Her family say all are welcome at the service, which will start at 11.30am.