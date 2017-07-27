Resident's anger over road being clogged up by Sheffield hospital staff

An angry resident has said she cannot park outside of her house due to NHS staff 'clogging' up her road.

Janine Boulby outsider her home on Herries Road Picture: Glenn Ashley

Janine Boulby, aged 44, of Herries Road, Shirecliffe, said she is 'fed-up' with cars parked where she lives across from the Northern General Hospital.

The admin assistant who works at the hospital herself, told The Star she sometimes has to park 'three or four streets away' and has to walk for up to 10 minutes back to her house.

The 44-year-old added she's even found a stranger's car parked on her drive and had the police called on her by a staff member working at the Northern General.

Mrs Boulby has called on Sheffield Council to bring in a permit system for residents which they say they are willing to pay.

Mrs Boulby woke up to find a stranger's car parked on her drive

"I've got to a point now where I've exhausted all my options," Mrs Boulby said.

"It's like this every morning from 6am and it's an absolute nightmare to drive up it let alone park near my house.

"I've had people at the Northern General ask me to move my own car so they can park but I know the hospital has just built a new car park they can use.

"It's getting ridiculous now - even to the point where the police have been called to me and someone from the hospital had the cheek to knock on our door and ask us to move so they could park their car.

"It seems like I am asking for the world by the last response I received from the council but all we want is to be able to park outside our own house instead of three or four streets away.

"We feel like we are banging our heards against a brick wall regarding the council doing anything for residents. Isn't this what we pay our taxes for?

The Star understands the council has replied to Mrs Boulby 'advising her of her options'.

Coun Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure said: “I'd like to thank Mrs Boulby for her letter. We are considering a number of requests from members of the public to improve parking and traffic management, including around the Northern General . I hope we're able to provide more details in the near future."