Residents' plea for CCTV on Sheffield street hit by 53 crimes

Fed-up residents are calling for CCTV to be installed on their street which has been hit by 53 crimes in just 18 months.

A total of 26 people have signed an online petition demanding Sheffield Council introduces the crime prevention measure on Cross Bedford Street in Upperthorpe following a crime wave.

Residents claim police crime statistics reveal there has been 53 offences committed in the area since summer 2015, which has included a number vehicle thefts and items stolen from motors.

They now want CCTV installed and to for the street lights to be changed from the yellow halogen bulbs to brighter LED lights in a bit to deter thieves.

Tabitha Omezia, who launched the petition, said the crime wave has left many householders out of pocket.

She added: "A number of residents park their cars on the street and have been victims of car burglary.

"These thefts have cost both time and money and unnecessary stress to the residents and the police.

"We believe that having CCTV in operation, with signs indicating there is CCTV in operation, and a brighter street would deter potential thieves and keep our neighbourhood safe."

Residents have until March 23 to sign the e-petition. The public will then have the option of submitting the petition to be debated by councillors at the next available full council meeting.