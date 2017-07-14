Residents' 'victory' after transport bosses U-turn on Sheffield bus route cut

Residents have secured victory after transports bosses reinstated a bus route which was previously axed.

The number 19 service running from Chancet Wood, via Woodseats to Sheffield city centre will be back on the timetable after it was scrapped in 2015.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive bosses received a deluge of complaints which prompted long-running campaigns to bring the service back.

The route cut was one of dozens of changes brought in in November 2015 which caused chaos for passengers across the city.

The plans, which will mean timetable changes for the 20, 56, 75/76 and 86 buses, will be going into effect from September. The alterations can be viewed on the SYPTE website.

Co-ordination between the 18 and 19 buses will mean there will be a new half hourly service between Sheffield Interchange in the city centre, Norton Lees and Woodseats.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh said the area had been 'badly served' by public transport and hailed the decision by bus bosses bu added disapointment the 20A service would not be making a comeback.

Ms Haigh said: “I’m really pleased South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive have agreed to reinstate the 19 and connect up Chancet Wood and Woodseats again – it’s a victory for local residents who’ve been calling for this since 2015. Thanks to all the campaigners who’ve worked so hard for this.

“I know it will be disappointing to many people that the 20A isn’t planned to return, but rest assured I’ll keep pushing for improved bus services in the local area.

“As a local MP I’ll be speaking to SYPTE about the proposals and any comments on the changes are very welcome so I can pass them along.”

SYPTE has been contacted for a comment.