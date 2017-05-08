REVEALED: How undercover cops snared this Sheffield drug dealer using his mobile phone

A drug dealer was snared when undercover cops seized his mobile phone and found he had a criminal operation stretching across the city.

Marcus Grant, aged, 29, of Richmond Hall Road, Richmond, was jailed for four years after text messages on his mobile phone revealed he had been dealing Class A drugs across Sheffield.

His criminal operation was revealed when he was arrested by undercover police officers on Morgan Avenue, Southey Green, in November 2015.

Police said officers approached him as he was getting into a parked car but he attempted to run and discarded a Samsung and Nokia mobile phone as well a small quantity of cannabis. On searching the vehicle a further mobile phone was also found.

Grant admitted the phones he dropped were his in his initial interview but said the phone in the car didn’t belong to him.

Police said the content of all three phones was downloaded and revealed numerous messages that explicitly related to the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

When questioned about the messages and the content on the Nokia he dropped, Grant advised this wasn’t his phone and the one in the car must be his. Police said when advised of the content on that phone, he tried to relinquish any connection to either of them.

Grant appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, May 4, and pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and was jailed on the same day.

After the case, detective constable Brad Ward issued a stark warning to other drug dealers.

He said: “Apart from 1.4 grams of cannabis with an approximate value of £14, there were no drugs found on Grant or in his possession, however he has been locked up for four years.

“I hope this sends out a clear message to anyone who chooses to be involved in criminality that it will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire. We will do all we can to take action against those who break the law to bring you before the courts and held accountable for your actions.”