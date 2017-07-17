Revealed: Sheffield areas branded sewage blockage hot spots

Three Sheffield postcodes are in the bottom 10 areas with the most number of sewer blockages caused by baby wipes.

In S2, including parts of central Sheffield, Norfolk Park and Manor, 38.2 per cent of sewer blockages are caused by wipes with 131 reported incidents last year.

In S35, which includes Oughtibridge, Thurgoland and Chapeltown also made its way onto the list with 23 per cent of sewer blockages caused by wipes and 108 incidents last year.

Also on the list is S5 which includes Shirecliffe, Fir Vale and Parson Cross. Around 0.25 per cent of sewer blockages are caused by wipes with more than 184 incidents last year, ranking it among the top ten blockage hot spots in the region.

Yorkshire Water, who compiled the data, is called out to more than 30,000 sewer blockages every year, costing £2.4 million.

Now the company is calling on customers to stop flushing wipes down the toilet, pointing out that even so-called flushable wipes don’t break down in the sewer.

Tom Phillips of Yorkshire Water said: “The impact of sewer flooding can be truly disgusting – sewage bubbling back up through toilets and sinks into customers’ homes or spilling out of grates into gardens.

“Sewage is one of those invisible things we don’t like to think about. Once we’ve flushed the toilet we rightly expect not to see the contents again, but as wipes don’t break down in the sewers they can quickly build up to cause a blockage.

“We know there are wipes on the market labelled flushable, but this is just a marketing ploy to make consumers think they are easier to use. The wipes contain plastic, which is why they don’t break down like toilet paper does.

“There’s a simple rule for things you should flush down the toilet; stick to the three Ps – pee, poo and paper.”

The company said they've also found a Christmas tree and a set of false teeth in underground sewage pipes.