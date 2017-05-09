REVIEW: A must have for all your needs, revolutionary new multi-use gloves

Glovax is a revolutionary, multi-use glove that adapts to all of your needs.

Glovax is flexible enough for use during outdoor activities, like hiking, biking and climbing, while serving as a protective tool for car repair, cooking and fishing etc.

.

Glovax is made with a revolutionary yarn material that is equipped with abrasion resistance, blade cut resistance, tear strength resistance and puncture resistance.

The material is moisture absorbent, skid-resistant, water-resistant and oil-proof. It’s lightweight, comfortable and flexible to all of your needs.

Only two factories in the world produce this yarn.

For more on this new product CLICK HERE