Robbers smash up Sheffield shop with a hammer during terrifying raid

Armed robbers smashed up a shop with a hammer in front of staff and customers during a terrifying raid.
The two men threatened people inside the Co-op store in Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, at 8pm last night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The men are believed to have caused damage inside the store and to the till, before they left the scene.
"Nobody is thought to have been injured and a quantity of cigarettes were taken during the incident.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 970 of 25 October 2017."
