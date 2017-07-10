Rotherham hospital performance details due at meeting

Members of the public are invited to hear about the performance of Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust at a meeting with health chiefs.

The meeting will see chairman Martin Havenhand and hospital directors present accounts, plans and priorities, including its recently-agreed five year strategy for Rotherham General Hospital and other services.

The annual members’ meeting will take place at Rotherham General Hospital on Wednesday, July 19, from 11am.

Anyone attending is asked to confirm by email in advance at foundation.trust@rothgen.nhs.uk