Route confirmed for HSBC UK City Ride in Sheffield

British Cycling and HSBC UK have confirmed the route for the HSBC UK City Ride which will take place in Sheffield on July 16.

Starting at Endcliffe Park, participants will make their way into the heart of the city centre, passing the Town Hall and Winter Garden, before heading towards Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground. The 8km route will also feature a shorter, accessible loop, suitable for all adapted bikes.

The event will be the fifth of 14 free-to-attend HSBC UK City Ride events across the country in 2017, and is the first step towards HSBC UK and British Cycling’s ambition to get two million people on bikes by 2020, making cycling the UK’s most popular activity and sport of choice.

Olympic bronze medallist Katy Marchant, who trained extensively at the city’s English Institute of Sport during the early part of her career, said:

“It’s amazing to see such a brilliant route announced for the HSBC UK City Ride in Sheffield. The route takes in both green and urban space, and will give the people of Sheffield a unique opportunity to see their city from a different perspective.

“It will be great to see thousands of people getting the chance to enjoy cycling through their city, and the event will hopefully inspire them to make cycling part of their everyday lives.”

Giles Morgan, HSBC’s global head of sponsorship said: “Taking part in an HSBC UK City Ride is a great way to enjoy cycling around Sheffield without traffic, which means it could be a great day out for families, those who want to get back on their bike after allowing it to collect dust at home, or for the more experienced cyclists who want to try something a bit more relaxed.”

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “I’m very much looking forward to the first ever HSBC UK City Ride coming to Sheffield.

“Sheffield is The Outdoor City and is well known for its history of hosting great cycling events, from the annual Grand Prix through to the Magnificent Seven, the Tour de Yorkshire and of course the 2014 Tour de France.

“I would hope people of all ages and abilities take this opportunity to ride through traffic-free streets and enjoy a great family-friendly day out.”

As well as exploring the city-centre route, the event will give young riders the opportunity to test their bike handling and pick up new skills on the HSBC UK Go-Ride course. Run by British Cycling coaches, the area will feature obstacles and challenges for all levels of rider to tackle. There will be bikes and helmets available to borrow and you will be able to find out about all of the local cycling clubs and activities for children in the area. Younger participants will also be able to dress their bikes in the Kids’ Zone, which will house face-painting, a bib personalisation station and a caricature artist.

Entrants will be able to benefit from the presence of fully-qualified technicians who will be able to advise on any mechanical issues, while other activities such as a virtual reality cycling experience, street velodrome, off-road BMX-style course and the Sir Chris Hoy challenge – where participants can challenge Sir Chris’ Olympic gold-medal winning sprint time – will ensure a fantastic day for entrants of all ages.

The events are completely free and participants can either register their participation at www.letsride.co.uk or enter on the day.