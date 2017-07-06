Safety warning for Sheffield cyclists after expensive bikes are stolen from campsite

Police have issued a safety warning to Sheffield cyclists after two expensive bikes were stolen from a campsite in the Peak District.

A black and blue Cannondale Habit mountain bike and a grey Cube Stereo mountain bike, both of which can cost over £1000, were taken from the Field Head Campsite in Edale sometime overnight between Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them and have also issued security advice to cyclists.

Officers recommend riders get a 'D' shaped lock, always lock up removable parts such as wheels and to have your bike's frame security marked or engraved.

Contact police with information on 101.