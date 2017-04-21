Samaritans in 'don't suffer in silence' appeal to family and friends of teenage girl killed by train at Meadowhall

The Samaritans organisation has extended a helping hand to family and friends traumatized by the death of a 16-year-old girl who was killed after being hit by a train.

The youngster died after being struck by a train at Meadowhall Railway Station at 8pm on Wednesday.

Samaritans sign at the station.

Volunteers from the Samaritans organisation attended the station yesterday evening to offer support to people affected by the tragedy. They have also put signs up with contact details for their call centre.

One volunteer said: "Don't suffer in silence, please call us. Sometimes it can help even to speak to a stranger.

"We are here to help anyone who needs it."

Another volunteer said the parents of the girl were due to attend yesterday evening to lay flowers at the scene.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Her death is not being treated as suspicious. An inquest is due to be opened.

This is the third death on the tracks at the same location in just over two years.

This latest incident comes after a 29-year-old man was left fighting for life after he was hit by train last month.

In February last year a 25-year-old Sheffield man died after being hit by a train, and prior to that a 29-year-old Rotherham man was struck and killed in February 2015.

Members of the public are now calling for extra security measures in the hope of preventing another tragedy.

A Network Rail spokesperson said the firm is “working with police, Samaritans and train companies to prevent safety incidents occurring.”

Call Samaritans on 116123.