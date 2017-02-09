Schoolgirl's terror at escaping clutches of predatory abductor in Sheffield street

A horrified mum has told how her teenage daughter bravely escaped from the clutches of a predatory abductor who grabbed the schoolgirl and tried to pull her into his car.

The 14-year-old, who has not been named, was walking in Keats Road, Foxhill, when a car with blacked-out windows slowly pulled up and a man wearing a hoodie grabbed her arm.

Keats Road, Foxhill.

The terrified girl managed to escape his grasp and run home. But her mum Gaynor Steele said the traumatic experience has left her "petrified" and afraid to leave her parents side. She now takes a panic alarm out with her when she leaves the house.

This was one of three reported attempted abduction incidents in Sheffield within as many days and has promoted schools and police to issue a warning to parents.

In a Facebook post, Gaynor said the man "pulled up at the side of her and grabbed her by the arm trying to get her in the car.

"She managed to get away from him and run up to our house. The man was wearing a hoody so she couldn't see his face. She couldn't see if there was anyone else in the car either because of the blacked out windows.

Station Road, Woodhouse. Picture: Google

"She is now petrified and won't leave our side now. She is very clingy, she's not sleeping right."

She added that it happened near Foxhill Primary School at 8.20pm on Friday, February 3, and staff have since given her a panic alarm.

The incident followed another attempted abduction the day before in Drake House Lane, Beighton.

On this occasion a 15-year-old girl was walking home from school when a black man in a dark coloured Audi approached her, wound down the window and shouted: "Get in the car!"

The horrified youngster managed to escape unharmed.

Her dad Matthew Pierce said on Facebook that he feared the predator could approach more victims and added "Someone soon will not be so lucky we were among the lucky ones."

Furthermore, on Wednesday, February 1, a man in a car pulled up on Station Road, Woodhouse, and asked a 10-year-old girl if she wanted a lift. The youngster did not know the man. declined and escaped unharmed.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage in relation to the first incident and are probing wether it is linked to the other reports.

Inspector Jason Booth said: “We are currently investigating this incident and working to identify if it is linked in any way to the incidents reported on Wednesday, February 1, and Thursday, February 2.

“I would like to offer reassurance to the community that all of the incidents are being thoroughly investigated and PCSOs are conducting patrols in the area.

"No physical attempts have been made to get any kids into cars but we need to be suspicious of this behaviour and ensure both kids and parents are aware."

Ohter parents have told how a dark coloured car, believed to be the same vehicle seen in the three incidents, has been spotted close to Ridgeway Primary School and schools in Wales, Rotherham.

Parents called for self-defence classes to be made part of the curriculum and added that schools have sent out texts to parents warning them and their children to be vigilant.

Hayley Ross said: "This is horrific, it scares me so much. Maybe these girls should carry a rape alarm and pepper spray. All schools should give self-defence classes."

Iain Wilson, headteacher at Ridgeway Primary School, said: "I was made aware, on Monday morning, of the two incidents where schoolchildren were approached by strangers in neighbouring villages, but as it is our job to help keep children safe I felt it was important for parents to be aware of what had happened.

"As such we sent a text message to parents informing them of the incidents and asking them to remind their children about stranger danger. We have also followed this up in school through assemblies and PSHE lessons during the week.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.