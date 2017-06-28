Security arches installed at Sheffield school as part of knife crime crackdown

Security arches have been installed at a Sheffield secondary school as part of a crackdown on knife crime across the city.

Parkwood E-ACT Academy, in Shirecliffe, installed the arches for two days for all students and visitors as part of a project to cut knife crime.

Security arches have been installed at Parkwood E-ACT Academy

The installation was part of a project the school has been running in partnership with South Yorkshire Police and other charitable organisations after knife crime involving 14 to 24-year-olds rose by 28 per cent in Sheffield in the last year.

Headteacher Victoria Simcock said no illegal or threatening items were confiscated while the arches were in place.

She said they had been installed as a temporary measure to ensure everyone at the school understands what is a potential dangerous item that they may be carrying, which in turn will allow leaders to target further interventions more precisely.

Knife crime involving 14 to 24-year-olds in the UK has risen by more than 15 per cent.

Mrs Simcock said: "It has been really busy for staff, students and volunteers in terms of our ongoing project to raise educational awareness about the dangers of knife crime.

"All students have participated in the academy’s drive to ensure all are safe in school and we have used the security arches to great success.

" We have had workshops with small cohorts of more vulnerable students with the Fearless Gang themselves.

"I am delighted to say that, whilst items were confiscated, none were illegal or threatening in any way and this appears to demonstrate the success of this initiative.

"The most common items confiscated were energy drinks which are banned in the academy, and the most unusual was a can of dairy squirty cream."

Amnesty bins had previously been temporarily installed in the school. No illegal or dangerous items were handed into them.

Mrs Simcock stressed that knife crime was not a problem at the school but it was of the' utmost importance’ to educate youngsters on its dangers after the rise in knife-related incidents.

Students have been attending workshops and talks on knife crime with representatives from the police, Guns and Knives Take Lives, No Point Programme and Street Doctors.

