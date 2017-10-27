Severe delays on South Yorkshire motorway due to crash

South Yorkshire motorists are being warned about severe delays this evening after a crash on the motorway.
Highways England said the incident at junction 35 of the A1M near Wadworth in Doncaster is causing 90 minute delays.
