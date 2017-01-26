Sex attack in Sheffield park not linked to any others

A sex attack in a Sheffield park is not being linked to any others in the city.

Detectives are still hunting the man who attacked a 21-year-old woman as she walked through Weston Park, opposite the city's Children's Hospital, on Monday night.

They have examined CCTV footage from cameras around the park and forensic analysis is being carried out in a bid to identify the culprit.

But today detectives revealed that the incident is not being linked to any others in the city.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "No arrests have been made and we are not linking this to any other incident.

"At this time, detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses who were either in or around the park on Monday night to come forward.

"CCTV work and forensic analysis remains ongoing.

"Officers are working with the victim to determine exactly what happened."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.