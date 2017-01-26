Shaping the Telegraph’s future

After months of asking for our readers’ opinions and listening to your feedback, Sheffield Telegraph is changing.

Bigger and better is a phrase too easily bandied about, but in this case I believe it to be accurate.

We want to give you content that is exciting, challenges accepted thinking and truly reflects the wonderfully diverse city that is Sheffield

Bigger – we are adding in extra pages to make your weekly newspaper better value for money and to allow space for more news, views and entertainment.

Better – for the first time the Telegraph will boast a 24-page supplement focusing on the week ahead. It will include all of your favourites alongside a whole host of new features. And, as requested by so many of you, there will be more listings.

The focus will remain firmly on Sheffield but we have listened to your appeals for events further afield and will be including those too... hence the name for the new supplement, City Unlimited.

We have received a lot of positive feedback about changes we made towards the end of last year, so we will also be stepping that up.

We are inviting more city leaders to have their say, pushing our education, environment and health agendas, expanding our business coverage and campaigning for Sheffield. We will be taking the issues that bother you and examining them in greater depth. We will continue asking the questions that matter.

I am proud to edit a newspaper which reflects so many city voices and which holds such a fond place in many hearts. But I don’t take your support for granted and our team certainly don’t rest on their laurels.

We want to give you content which is exciting, challenges accepted thinking and truly reflects the wonderfully diverse city that is Sheffield.

Thanks to everyone who has already been in touch with ideas and suggestions.

They have all been a genuine help to our team as we reshape the paper.

If you want to have your say, give me a call on 0114 2521340, email nancy.fielder@jpress.co.uk or write to Nancy Fielder, Editor, Sheffield Telegraph, York Street, Sheffield, S1 1PU.