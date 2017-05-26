'She'll always be a hero in everybody's hearts' - Hundreds gather to remember bomb blast victim Kelly Brewster

Hundreds of people gathered this afternoon to release bunches of balloons in memory of Sheffield hero Kelly Brewster, who died in the Manchester terror attack earlier this week.

32-year-old Kelly died shielding her sister Claire Booth and niece Hollie, 11, during the horrific bomb blast at Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

More than 300 people gathered in the sunshine in Sheffield's Richmond Park this afternoon to release balloons and pay tribute.

The balloons soared into the clear blue sky to the sounds of the One Direction hit What Makes You Beautiful - a song Donna Brewster said summed her cousin up.

Ms Brewster said: "She died a heroine.

"She was such a much-loved girl. She had such a soft and kind heart. She was so selfless. She was such a lovely girl. It's so touching all the support the family's had."

She said: "She's a hero and she deserves to be remembered a hero and not some evil person's victim. She was a hero that night and I, for one, am so proud of her and I know my family is."

Another cousin, Joe Small, said: "She'll always be a hero in everybody's hearts."

Miss Brewster's sister and niece are both among those who were injured in the terrorist attack.

According to reports, Mrs Booth has a broken jaw and her daughter has two broken legs. Both have also had bolts from the the bomb removed.

Donna Brewster said: "They're both not great but we'll get there and we'll support each other. We're a very strong, loving family. We're very close. But the family will never be the same without Kelly."

Miss Brewster's close family mixed with work colleagues and people who did not even know her in the park, with many hugging each other for comfort.

Miss Brewster's partner Ian Winslow confirmed she had died on Facebook on Wednesday.

Relatives have described how Mr Winslow's seven-year-old daughter Phoebe had a very close relationship with Miss Brewster and how they were 'like sisters'.

The couple had recently put a deposit down on a new home and were planning to start a family.

Flowers have been laid in the Peace Gardens paying tribute to all the victim of the Manchester bomb, but especially for Miss Brewster. One large bouquet is from Sheffield boxing champion Kell Brook, who also left a message.