Sheffield 10k ‘pud run’ sells out in three hours

Entries for the 25th running of this year’s Percy Pud 10k were sold out within three hours of going live on October 1.

The popular Loxley race in which all runners receive a Christmas pud for their efforts, raises more than £100,000 annually for charities.

This year, 2,700 runners will lace up their trainers on December 3, some in a bid to make new records, and others just happy if they can make it to the finish post.

As it is a special anniversary year, participants will also receive limited edition, commemorative T-shirts. This year’s race is also to be run in memory of Strider Trevor Burton, who sadly died suddenly during the summer.

Santa will make an appearance and the Loxley Silver Band will play carols to signal the start of Christmas festivities.

In last year’s event, Olympian Eilish McColgan crossed the line in Loxley in 32m32s, beating the previous best by some 80 seconds.

And 31-year old dad-of-two Mohammad Abu-Rezeq was the first man to break the 30-minute barrier with his time of 29m57s. He plans to run again this year.

Race director Richard Dunk said: “The great rush of entries gave us a few technical problems but we coped well over all.

“We have increased numbers each year as the race just gets bigger and bigger. It started out as a Striders’ club event but it attracts everyone now from serious club runners to those in fancy dress who treat it more as a fun run.

“The profits have always gone to charity and this year it will be St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield that benefits, along with Changing Places.”

The Changing Places Consortium launched its campaign in 2006 on behalf of quarter of a million plus people who cannot use standard accessible toilets.

This includes people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy, as well as older people.

The Star helped to establish the scenic Percy Pud 10k race in its formative years. Around 600 runners crossed the finish line in the very first race in 1993.