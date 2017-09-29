Sheffield actor jailed for arming himself with two-foot long machete during family disturbance

A 20-year-old actor from Sheffield has been put behind bars, after he armed himself with a two-foot long machete when police tried to arrest him during a family disturbance.

Hannah Walker, prosecuting, told the court how officers were called to a property in Nestfield Way, Firth Park at around 10.45pm on September 7 this year to reports of a family disturbance involving defendant, Soloman Glave.

Ms Walker told the court that it was Glave's father who made the call to the police, claiming Glave, aged 20, was 'threatening to harm him'.

She said: "Police went to arrest and detain him. He appeared to be in the front garden. He was holding a large item behind his back. It was a machete, and was two feet in length.

"He was described as acting erratically. Having said that, he did drop the weapon to the floor [when asked]."

Ms Walker told the court that police then used a taser on Glave, who played a young Heathcliff in the 2011 film Wuthering Heights.

The court was told that Glave then asked in an 'aggressive' manner towards police officers at the scene, and that more officers were called out as a result.

He was subsequently charged with obstructing a police constable and possession of a weapon in relation to the incident, both of which he admitted to at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Carl Fritchley, told the court: "In respect of the offence concerning a blade, he says there was an argument with his father, things were very emotional.

"The machete was among many other tools strewn in the garden at his father's address. He said he picked up the machete with no intention of using it.

"The police came, he was told to drop the machete, he walked towards the police and was tasered."

The court was told that Glave, of Rolleston Road, Firth Park was on bail for a shop theft committed on August 19 this year, when those offences were carried out.

Ms Walker explained how Glave went into the One Stop convenience store in Hatfield House Lane, Firth Park picked up two bottles of wine, four cans of lager and a scratchcard. Glave paid for the scratchcard, but not the other items in his possession, and left the store.

He later went back to apologise for stealing the items, but did not bring them with him and said he was not able to pay, so police were called to the scene and Soloman was arrested and charged with shop theft.

At the time of both sets of offences, Glave was also in breach of a nine month sentence, suspended for two years, that he was made the subject of in April last year, after he admitted to punching his neighbour in the mouth.

Glave also pleaded guilty to shop theft and breaching his suspdended sentence order.

Recorder Patrick Palmer sentenced Glave to 12 months in prison.

He said: "There has to be a custodial sentence for these matters. I bear in mind your guilty plea and I bear in mind this will be your first custodial sentence."