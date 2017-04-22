Sheffield burglar who stole bank cards, car and games console put behind bars

A burglar who stole bank cards from a home and then used them to buy goods on the same day has been jailed for more than two years.

John Ellingworth Dickinson of London Road, Sheffield, gained entry to a home in Bowshaw Avenue, Batemoor, and stole a car, bank cards and a Nintendo DS.

The 20-year-old then went on to use the bank cards and bought items from a city centre newsagent just hours after the early morning raid on Saturday, March 4.

But police were alerted to the fraudulent use of the cards by the victim and officers rushed to the store.

Dickinson had already left but officers searched the CCTV and managed to find him in Paradise Square. They searched him and found car keys, bank cards and the DS.

The vehicle was later found by officers abandoned in Lowedges.

He was jailed for two years and five months at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting burglary and fraud charges.

After the hearing, assistant sergeant Ryan Griffiths said: “Burglary is an incredibly intrusive crime that can leave the victim feeling distressed and uneasy in their own home because of the selfish and thoughtless actions of thieves.

“Due to the fast actions of officers we were able to detect this crime very quickly and reunite the victim with most of their property."