Sheffield bus fares set to increase from tomorrow

More Sheffield bus fares are set to increase from tomorrow, as operator First South Yorkshire bring in their annual price rise.

The cost of a day ticket will rise from £3.90 to £4.

And from tomorrow a monthly ticket will set bus-users back an extra £5 when the price is increased from £43 to £48.

The firm have also increased the price of their annual pass by 20 per cent, from £440 to £528.

But not every fare is set to rise tomorrow, with the price of a weekly pass frozen at £13.

First South Yorkshire say that some of their fares, such as the day ticket, have returned to 2007 levels and insist that their Price Promise guarantee will continue to operate throughout the region.

Allan Riggall, Head of Commercial, said: “As with any business, when reviewing prices, we factor in the costs that we face as a business and although some customers will have to pay more than they did last week, we are proud we have managed to limit increases over a sustained period of 10 years.

“Travel by bus still offers great value for money, and we have focused on keeping the changes to bus fares as affordable as possible. We are still operating our Price Promise across Sheffield and so in the event that customers find a cheaper fare available for the same journey, we will provide a refund, and bring our fare down.

“We’d also like to remind customers that our prices have not been over-inflated and if you compare our new day ticket price of £4 with other items that were available in 2007, such as a Freddo chocolate bar or other everyday items, bus fares really are bucking the trend when it comes to inflation.”

This comes after Stagecoach increased fares across their buses and trams in March, with some tickets rising by as much as £7.