A Sheffield bus service has been cancelled this afternoon, after vandals smashed the window of a vehicle while it was in operation.

A First bus on the 27 route that was due to travel from Rotherham to Crystal Peaks in Sheffield at 1.18pm did not run as a result of the vandalism.

A spokesman for Travel South Yorkshire said: "Route 27 at 13.18 from Rotherham - Crystal Peaks, didn't run, due to vandalism to the bus."