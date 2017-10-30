Sheffield business owners hit by persistent fly-tipping hell call for more council help

A Sheffield small business owner has hit out at 'disgraceful' fly-tippers causing misery for tenants on a city industrial estate.

A Sheffield small business owner has hit out at 'disgraceful' fly-tippers causing misery for tenants on a city industrial estate.

The mess dumped in front of the business

Robert Wall, who runs Designer Recliners Ltd on Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, has been blighted by callous fly-tippers dumping tyres, building materials and liquids outside his unit.

He said others on the Dore House industrial estate, are 'fed-up' and want Sheffield Council to work harder to try to identify culprits.

"The police say they can't do anything as there is supposedly no evidence and they close the case down, the council don't seem to be bothered that much. It comes across as it's not an easy catch for them so they don't bother," Robert said.

"I spent a weekend not long ago clearing up the mess left by a pickup truck which dumped its' whole load. It's not nice to go through as you don't know what's in it, it could something nasty like asbestos. If I didn't do it myself, I'd have to pay hundreds of pounds to get it cleared up."

Robert added fly-tippers have dumped rubbish outside their unit on three occasions and have resorted to parking a van blocking the end of the drive.

But due to the van breaking down and spending the night in the garage, it left the drive clear for fly-tippers to strike for a third time.

"It's incredibly frustrating. It's disgraceful what these people are doing. The council really needs to come down hard on these people and invest some real time in catching peple who do this," said Robert.

A Sheffield Council spokesman said: “Early last week staff from our Environmental Team spoke to the owners of Designer Recliners Limited, on Dore House Industrial Estate, Orgreave Lane.

“We are investigating the incident and following up on the information they have given us. We have only had one report from the company affected but they do say that there have been previous occurrences, although they did not give any details.

“We have given advice previously to occupiers of this estate on how to deter tipping.

“Whilst the Council does not clear private land of fly tipped waste, we provide free advice to owners on how to stop this happening: for example using CCTV, fencing, improved lighting. We also provide a pay for clean-up service for affected land owners.

“The Council takes active steps to investigate fly tipping and recently seized three vans, two from serial fly tippers. All the vehicle owners are being prosecuted. Two of these cases are still subject to legal proceedings, the third was resolved last week with the perpetrator being fined £630. Since January 2017 we have prosecuted six waste offences and issued 60 Fixed Penalty Notices.

“We encourage the public to report fly tipping and will investigate where there is any evidence which might lead to their conviction.”