Sheffield cancer charity launches a sweet challenge

A Sheffield charity is encouraging people to get involved with a sweet tasting challenge.

Cavendish Cancer Care, which is one of the charities set to benefit from this year's Mistress Cutler's Challenge, has set up the Sweet Charity.

People are urged to enjoy a tube of Smarties and then fill it up with 20p and £1 coins.

Once full they are urged to label the tube with their name and postcode and take them to the Cavendish Centre, on Wilkinson Road, in the city centre.

A full tube of 20p coins amounts to more than £12, which means that with eight full tubes, Cavendish Cancer Care can keep a therapy room open for a month.

Star and Sheffield Telegraph editor Nancy Fielder helped to launch the fundraiser along with Mistress Cutler Julie Edwards.

The Mistress Cutlers Challenge has challenged teams to compete to turn £50 into a life-changing sum. The Children's Hospital Charity is the other good cause due to benefit.

