Sheffield care home branded 'inadequate' and placed into special measures

A Sheffield care home has been placed into special measures after it was branded 'inadequate' by a Government health watchdog.

Fulwood Lodge care home, on Fulwood Road in Ranmoor, was criticised by the CQC after inspectors uncovered a raft of failings.

Fulwood Lodge has been branded 'inadequate' by the CQC. Picture: Dean Atkins/The Star

The home given the lowest rating on safety, management and effectiveness after an unannounced inspection on December 12, 2016.

Inspectors found five breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 which related to safety, staffing and dignity and respect.

But staff members were praised by some relatives of residents when speaking to CQC inspectors.

READ THE FULL CQC REPORT

A 19-page report seen by The Star highlighted that one staff member didn't have any employer references and no evidence could be found to prove three staff members had been DBS checked.

Staffing levels on some shifts had fallen below the number required on duty on the day of the inspection.

The manager, who had been employed at the home for nine months at the time of the inspection, was not registered with the CQC and told inspectors they had just started to apply.

When inspectors asked why this had taken so long, the manager said: "I just forgot and nobody at head office reminded me."

The report also noted that residents were sometimes left alone in the communal areas and a trolley was left unattended in the corridor which contained residents' personal information.

Inspectors also described the 'chaotic atmosphere' at breakfast.

The report said: "Some people have to wait a long time for their meal when they are short of staff.

"People were seen to be waiting a long time for their meal and then never left the table until the lunch time meal was served. Where food had been dropped on the floor by people not sitting at a table this was not cleaned up straight way which meant the carpet was stained. This did not ensure a pleasant environment."

"The staff were seen trying to be calm and patient when encouraging people to the dining tables. This was observed to be a chaotic atmosphere. It was a busy time for the staff. A manager from another home was helping out in the dining room."

A CQC spokesman said: "Services in special measures will be kept under review and, if we have not taken immediate action to propose to cancel the provider's registration of the service, will be inspected again within six months."

A spokesman from Silver Health Care who run Fulwood Lodge said: "Silver Health Care is working very closely with all of the CQC's concerns and we are confident that these concerns will be addressed without delay."

