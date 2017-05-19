Sheffield care home praised by Government health watchdog

Staff at a Sheffield care home are celebrating after receiving a ‘Good’ rating by a Government health watchdog on its first inspection.

Wood Hill Lodge in Burngreave, which opened at the end of last year, was praised by the Care Quality Commission.

The home was received a ‘Good’ rating on safety, effectiveness, responsiveness, management and care.

The inspection was brought forward in relation to ‘whistle-blowing concerns’ the CQC received.

But inspectors ‘did not find evidence to substantiate the concerns’.

The service was praised for its ‘detailed and demonstrative’ risk assessment procedures, the building’s safety and training processes.

Management and staff were praised in the report for their ‘kind, caring, patient and sympathetic’ manner.

A report published by the CQC said medicines were managed safely and recruitment processes were followed with appropriate pre-employment checks carried out to ensure staff were of ‘good character and suitable to work with vulnerable adults’.

One resident told inspectors: “I love the staff, they are my friends.”

One relative of another resident added: “I really do trust the staff, they seem really competent and well trained.”

Laura Higginbottom is the managing director of Horizon Care which runs the care home.

She said: “Receiving such positive feedback is a reflection of the dedication and commitment of our members of staff to providing a safe and friendly environment which supports individuals and their families with dignity and respect.

“Achieving a ‘Good’ standard in all areas is something that we’re proud to have achieved.”

Wood Hill Lodge is a purpose-built 99-bedded home, which offers respite and short-stay care for people with multiple and complex disabilities including both physical and learning disabilities.