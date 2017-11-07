Sheffield Children's Book Award winners set to be announced

After spending months buried in the works of literature - hundreds of Sheffield school children are preparing to take centre stage.

A total of 780 children have spent the last few months reading the works of some of the country's top children's authors as they formed part of the judging panel for the annual Children’s Book Awards.

They whittled the shortlist down to 25 authors and illustrators, including Sarah McIntyre, Ann Cassidy and Alan Gibbins, who will be joining the children at a ceremony to reveal the winner.

The awards will be given out at the 29th Children’s Book Awards at The Crucible Theatre on Friday, November 10.

Previous winners include JK Rowling, Michael Morpurgo, Jacqueline Wilson, Michael Rosen and Nick Sharratt.