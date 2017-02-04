Sheffield Children’s Hospital donation

Fantasy figures from the world of Roald Dahl have donated hundreds of pounds to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

A troop of Roald Dahl characters, including a larger than life Big Friendly Giant, descended on the hospital to make a £706 donation to The Children’s Hospital Charity team.

The kind-hearted troop raised their money through a family fun day, which was organised by 29-year-old mum, Rebekah Ridge.

Rebekah, who manages Sheffield-based charity events company, Hullabaloobell, wanted to raise money for the hospital as her three-year-old son receives treatment there for a rare genetic condition.

She said: “After my little boy, Tiffin, was born he had to spend 58 days on the intensive care unit at Jessops. He was then transferred over to Sheffield Children’s Hospital needing treatment for a rare genetic condition – one which the hospitals still don’t know much about.”

She added: “Tiffin’s condition has left him with kidney problems and he needs a hearing aid. But he runs around and plays just like any other child.”

Inspired by the fantastical tales of children’s author Roald Dahl, Rebekah organised a themed family fun day which was held at Wadsley Church Hall.

Volunteers at the event dressed up as their favourite Roald Dahl characters, read children’s stories inside a giant peach and held a ‘throw the head on the oompa loompa’ competition. Money was raised through entry tickets and giant raffle, which included prizes donated by local businesses. The cheque was presented in the hospital’s courtyard.