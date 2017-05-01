Sheffield chosen to host major cycle ride event backed by Sir Chris Hoy

Sheffield has been chosen as one of the host cities for a major cycling event spearheaded by Olympic hero Sir Chris Hoy.

The city is one of 13 across the UK to host a City Ride event this summer as part of a wider project to encourage more people of all ages and abilities to get on their bikes.

It will take place in the city centre on Sunday, July 16, and will involve a family-friendly course and a range of stalls all aimed at promoting cycling. The route of the course will be announced closer to the time.

It is being led in partnership by British Cycling and HSBC. Six-time gold medalist Sir Chris Hoy has lent his support to the event and is encouraging people to take part.

Sir Chris said: "We want everyone to relive the freedom and thrill that comes when you get on a bike. By opening up the roads of some of our biggest cities, we want to demonstrate the change and benefits that can come from having cities with fewer cars and more bikes."

Richard Eyre, head of city centre management and major events at Sheffield Council, said: "With many wonderful green spaces so close to our city centre, we can guarantee participants a taste of both big city life and the great outdoors, and hope that thousands will be inspired to get on, and stay on their bikes.

“Entries for the family friendly ride will be open soon and I would encourage everyone, young and old, novice or pro, to sign up and get involved."